Governor Tom Wolf extends stay-at-home until May 8

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf has extended his stay-at-home order from April 30 until May 8, but on Monday, the governor also offered the first glimmer of hope since the coronavirus crisis began in early March.

“I want to announce we are taking small steps toward regaining a degree of normalcy in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said at a 12:30 p.m. press conference from PEMA headquarters while thousands of protesters rallied at the capitol objecting to the governor’s shutdown of businesses.

They boisterously called Wolf’s stay-at-home orders and shuttering of businesses unconstitutional and unnecessary.

More calmly, Wolf announced May 8 as a target date for a slow and soft re-opening of the economy in some places, not all, and for some business sectors, not all. He said he will follow data and as confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to decline in certain regions, restrictions will be eased.

Wolf signed an online notary bill Monday which will allow for online auto sales. He also wants to resume construction that can be done safely and meet certain requirements on May 8.

On Monday, state stores began curbside pick-up at some locations. But Wolf reiterated the state will closely monitor the areas where productivity begins to roll out.

“If we see evidence we’re moving too fast in this area or this business sector, we can retreat,” Wolf said.

Confirmed cases in PA also retreated a bit. There were 948 new confirmed cases, the first time since March 31 that figure wasn’t above a thousand. In all, 1,204 Pennsylvanians have died from the virus. More will die.

The governor warned that without a vaccine or a treatment, the danger is still there.

“The steps we’re taking today should not be a sign that we should abandon social distancing. We absolutely should not,” Wolf said.

The governor said wide-spread testing is key to re-opening.

He and Health Secretary Rachel Levine spoke with Vice President Mike Pence Monday morning and got assurances that the federal government is doing all it can to produce and provide testing to states like Pennsylvania.

Levine also said that other than Philadelphia, hospitals in the state are faring well and have not been overwhelmed.