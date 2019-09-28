Governor, first lady honor recipients of the 2019 Governor’s Awards for the Arts

PITTSBURGH (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf Friday evening recognized the recipients of the 2019 Governor’s Awards for the Arts.

The ceremony was held at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.

The Governor’s Awards are the Commonwealth’s most prestigious recognition for the arts, honoring outstanding Pennsylvania artists, arts organizations, cultural leaders and patrons who have made significant contributions to the advancement of the arts. Recipients are selected from public nominations, then reviewed and recommended by an advisory panel.

“Today, the arts contribute $24 billion to the state’s economy and employ 175,000 workers who earn a collective $11.2 billion in wages” said Governor Wolf. “Everyone here tonight who makes their living from or considers themselves fans of the arts is helping to make this possible.”

This year’s Governor’s Awards recipients are:

Vanessa German, Pittsburgh – Artist of the Year: Internationally-renowned visual and performance artist known for her explorations of the power of art and love as a transformative force in communities and neighborhoods. She is the founder of Love Front Porch and the ARThouse, community arts initiatives for the children of Homewood. Her work is in private and public collections around the country. German is the recipient of numerous awards, including the 2018 Don Tyson Prize from Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Roger Humphries – Lifetime Achievement in the Arts: Renowned Pittsburgh jazz percussionist, educator, and philanthropist who has played with a host of musical legends and released multiple albums. He began playing the drums at age three and played Carnegie Hall by the age of 16. Humphries was the first and longest-serving percussion instructor at the Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts High School (CAPA), taught at the University of Pittsburgh, and conducted clinics at Slippery Rock University and Mellon Jazz Masters. In the spring of 2019, Humphries was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from West Virginia Wesleyan College

Joe Negri – Lifetime Achievement in the Arts: Beloved Pittsburgh jazz artist and composer who began playing the guitar as a child. Negri taught music at the University of Pittsburgh for 49 years, as well as at Carnegie Mellon and Duquesne universities. He has released six albums, including a 2010 release with the pianist Michael Feinstein. In 2019, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust presented Negri with the JazzLive Legacy Award. Negri is also well-known to many for his regular appearances as Handyman Negri on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

Rock Lititz – Creative Industries: Located in Lititz, PA in Lancaster County, Rock Lititz is a one-of-a-kind production community that supports creativity within the live event industry. Founded in 2014, the purpose-built 96-acre campus brings together top production-based vendors and resources to enhance creative partnership. It has grown to include a hotel, several multi-tenant facilities, walking trails, community space, and more. Rock Lititz, which continues to expand today, has spurred the creation of a variety of jobs in the technical and performing arts.

Mary Brenholts – Arts Leadership & Service: As the director of Artists in Schools and Communities at the Pittsburgh Center for the Arts for more than 20 years, Brenholts has facilitated hundreds of school and community-based artist residencies. Brenholts, who has worked with hundreds of Pittsburgh area artists over the years, has developed a reputation as a passionate advocate for arts in education, as well as for the stellar quality of her work and groundbreaking practices in residency development.

Each year, the Governor’s Awards for the Arts ceremony takes place in a different location in the commonwealth.

This enables the host city to showcase its unique cultural assets to an audience of cultural leaders from across Pennsylvania. All expenses related to the ceremony are paid for with private contributions.