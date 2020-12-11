Governor Tom Wolf tests negative for COVID-19 following positive test Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday he has tested negative for the COVID-19 virus. This comes two days after testing positive on Tuesday.

Wolf shared the results of his second test during an announcement Thursday, introducing new COVID-19 mitigation efforts which take effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. For now, he remains in isolation at home saying he is feeling well and continues to be asymptomatic.

“My most recent test is negative, so I think I’m through this and will stay in quarantine until I’m allowed to come out or test out of it,” Wolf said during a virtual news conference.”

First Lady Frances Wolf also announced Thursday that she has tested negative.

She did not previously test positive.