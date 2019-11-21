Gov. Wolf vetoes bill banning abortions over Down syndrome

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A pair of controversial bills dealing with reproductive rights moved through the legislature this week. One has already been vetoed by the governor.

The Senate passed House Bill 321, which would ban abortions solely due to a prenatal diagnosis of down syndrome. The bill narrowly passed the Senate on Wednesday after passing the House by a vote of 117-76 in May.​

“Every life has dignity. Every life counts,” House Speaker Mike Turzai said. “Pennsylvania can now join six other states in passing laws to protect these most vulnerable lives.”​

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday that he already vetoed the bill.

“There is no evidence that this bill is needed in Pennsylvania. I have significant concerns that enforcement of this legislation would upend the doctor-patient relationship and impede on patient confidentiality,” Wolf said.

The House passed House Bill 1890 by a vote of 123-76. It requires health care facilities to provide burial or cremation of fetal remains after an abortion or miscarriage. ​

The legislation says parents can decide to dispose of remains outside a health care facility. Otherwise, it’s the facility’s responsibility.​

“It’s strictly voluntary. Some of the initial reports came out and said it wasn’t. It said it was mandating a funeral, which is just pure nonsense. That would be cruel,” Rep. Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon), the bill’s sponsor, said in an interview with ABC27 last month.​

Some Democrats are pushing back against the bill, saying it’s a closeted abortion bill that attempts to redefine “life.”​

“It would be the first time ever that a fertilized egg would legally be characterized as a person,” Rep. Dan Frankel (D-Allegheny) said.​

That bill now goes to the state Senate.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.