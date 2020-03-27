Governor vetoes petrochemical plant tax break bill

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a news conference at the John H. Taggart School library, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. Wolf discussed his infrastructure package, Restore Pennsylvania, to help remediate contaminants from Pennsylvania schools. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf followed through on his threat to veto a bill to provide potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks for petrochemical plants that use natural gas extracted in the state.

In his veto message Friday, Wolf said he could support awarding an incentive like the one in the bill, but only after a thorough analysis of a proposed project.

The Republican-penned bill passed both GOP-controlled legislative chambers by veto-proof majorities in early February. It authorized the “energy and fertilizer manufacturing tax credit.”

Wolf’s administration estimated the tax credit would be worth about $22 million annually per plant and expire at the end of 2050.

