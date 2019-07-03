Governor vetos exception for milk trucks during winter travel bans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed legislation that would have exempted milk trucks from commercial travel bans during snowstorms and other emergencies.

House Bill 915 would have allowed drivers to use their discretion when roads are otherwise closed. The governor vetoed the proposal Tuesday.

In a statement, Wolf said providing for an exemption to travel bans endangers police and first responders and “runs counter to the safety of the driving public.”

Wolf said a Nov. 15 winter storm closed interstates 83, 81, 80, and 78 for up to 15 hours while trucks were removed from the snow and ice. He said the next five storms had travel bans in place and there were no significant closures on Pennsylvania interstates.

Supporters of the exemption for milk trucks have expressed frustration at the governor’s veto. The bill’s author, Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter), said if farmers can’t transport their milk, they will have no choice but to dump it.

“I understand the governor’s concern for public safety in extreme conditions, but when we look at the travel bans issued this past winter, most of the ‘storms’ turned out to be nothing more than typical wintry weather conditions – if that,” Causer said in a statement. “And when conditions do deteriorate, keeping these heavy milk trucks on interstates and off of secondary roads, which are plowed and treated far less often, is often the safer option.”