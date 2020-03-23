HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Monday afternoon there are now 165 new cases of COIVD-19.

The latest figure brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 644 people who have tested positive. 6595 patients have tested negative.

Six adults in five different counties have died and at least 60 Pennsylvanians have required hospitalization due to the virus.

“All of us need to take the situation very seriously. Most of us have not experienced a disruption like this in daily life ever before. Our commonwealth has not experienced distribution of this magnitude in its supply chains since at least the Civil War,” Governor Tom Wolf said.

Wolf announced a stay-at-home order starting at 8 p.m. Monday, March 23 for Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.

“You must stay in your home unless not leaving your home endangers a life,” Wolf urged.

Today I’m issuing a Stay at Home order for Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe, & Montgomery counties. Starting at 8pm, residents must stay home unless someone’s life depends on leaving.



Philadelphia Co. is already under a Stay at Home order, passed by @PhiladelphiaGov. pic.twitter.com/plwrh1VLvi — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 23, 2020

Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine stressed that her main concern is the increase of coronavirus cases in Pennsyvlana.

“Yesterday we had 108 new cases, today we have 165 new cases,” Levine said.