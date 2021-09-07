Governor Wolf calls for more than half a billion dollars to combat climate change on Pa. farms

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf is calling for more than half a billion dollars in funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support on-farm efforts by Pennsylvania farmers fighting climate change.

“Last week, we all saw the devastating and deadly impacts of climate change as Hurricane Ida swept across our nation, leaving its mark not only on the hurricane-prone states to the south, but also Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey,” Wolf said.

The Governor said as recovery efforts are made, Pennsylvania agriculture has stepped up to the challenge, but funds are needed.

Last week, Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding signed his support of a Chesapeake Bay Resilient Farms Initiative (CRFI) that would provide $737 million in funds to support the efforts of the agriculture industry in six Chesapeake Bay watershed states over the next 10 years.

“In agriculture, we not only have the responsibility to harvest food to feed the world, but we have the opportunity to harvest carbon and make a real impact on the climate of the world we leave for the next generation,” Redding said.

According to the Governor’s Office, the agriculture industry is responsible for 80% of nitrogen reductions, and out of the six watershed states, Pennsylvania faces, the largest challenge with the Susquehanna River providing half of the Bay’s freshwater.

Lawmakers say, however, that targeted investments in Lancaster, York, Franklin, Cumberland, Lebanon, Bedford, and Centre counties could reach 50% of its reduction goals restoring more than 19,000 locally impaired stream miles.