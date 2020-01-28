Governor committed to raising Pennsylvania’s minimum wage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf will be joined by state lawmakers and workers to reaffirm his commitment to raising the minimum wage.

In a statement, the governor said, “Pennsylvania must be a place where hard work is rewarded” and that too many hardworking people here are struggling to get by.”

Pennsylvania’s minimum wage has stayed at $7.25 an hour since 2009. This year, 21 states will increase their minimum wage.

During an event at the Capitol on Tuesday, Wolf will reintroduce his proposal for an increase. When he first introduced his plan, it called for a raise in the minimum wage to $12 an hour with a gradual increase of 50 cents until reaching $15 an hour in 2025.

Wolf argues that this would allow tens of thousands of people to work their way off of public assistance and would save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars while growing the economy.