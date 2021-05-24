Governor Wolf encourages businesses to continue their applications for hospitality industry relief funds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf’s administration continues to encourage businesses statewide to apply for assistance in their county through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) that has successfully provided pandemic financial relief.

The $145 million relief program has most recently added two counties where businesses are now able to accept applications and disburse funds. Bucks County has most recently received $7 million in funding and Venango County has received $450,000.

“We are pleased to see this critically-needed assistance continuing to be distributed throughout the commonwealth, directly into the hands of those who need it most — our restaurant and hospitality industries that were hit incredibly hard by COVID-19 mitigation closures,” Governor Wolf said.

The Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and the Community Economic Development Organization (CEDO) began processing applications from each county March 15 and the funding must be provided by July 15.