Governor Wolf proposes $37.8 billion budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf, who was supposed to give his budget address on Tuesday, virtually delivered his budget address on Wednesday.

The governor is proposing a $37.8 billion general fund budget with huge increases for basic education.

He wants an increase in the minimum wage, eventually to $15 an hour.

And he would increase the personal income tax from 3.07 to 4.49 percent, but with offsets Gov. Wolf insists lower income residents wouldn’t pay anything and middle class residents would pay less.

Legislative Republicans are already rejecting the personal income tax hike and have repeatedly rejected any increases on natural gas drilling taxes.