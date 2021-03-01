Governor Wolf signs 69 pardons for non-violent marijuana-related offenses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf signed 310 pardons late last week, 69 of which were part of the Expedited Review Program for Non-Violent Marijuana-Related Offenses.

“These pardons will give these 310 people a chance to put the conviction behind them, offering them more opportunities as they build careers, buy homes, and move on with their lives free of this burden,” Gov. Wolf said. “In particular, the nonviolent marijuana convictions-associated pardons have been expedited to make what was a years-long process now a matter of months.”

The Governor has signed over 1,500 pardons since 2015, more than any other governor in over 20 years. Since the program’s inception, 95 pardons have been made for Non-Violent Marijuana-Related Offenses.

“The PA Board of Pardons (BOP) has recently broken with administrative tradition by creating an expedited review process for certain pardon applicants convicted of low-level offenses,” Brandon Flood, Secretary of the Board of Pardons, said. “However, given the success of this program, BOP will soon be expanding this program to include other low-level, non-violent/non-sexual offenses.”