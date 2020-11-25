Governor Wolf signs renewal to COVID-19 disaster declaration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf signed the third renewal of his 90-day Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With cases and hospitalizations increasing, we cannot afford to let down our guard,” said Governor Wolf. “This renewal will allow the commonwealth to maintain its response and support efforts as we face increasing case numbers and decreasing hospital capacity.”

Governor Wolf’s first proclamation was signed on March 6, following the announcement of the first two presumptive positive cases of the virus in Pennsylvania.

The emergency disaster declaration provides for increased support to state agencies involved in the continued response to the virus and recovery for the state during reopening. The declaration also included waived the one-week waiting period to receive unemployment compensation, work search requirements, among other things.

The declaration also allows the commonwealth to suspend numerous training requirements and certification and licensure renewals for health care professionals, child care workers, direct care workers, direct support professionals, among other professional groups who provide life-sustaining services to our children, seniors, and vulnerable residents among others.

The renewed disaster declaration will continue to support all of these efforts, as well as allow the commonwealth to rapidly scale response efforts and employ new intervention tactics, such as the administration of a vaccine.

A Proclamation of Disaster Emergency is effective for a 90-day period unless sooner rescinded or extended by official action of the Governor.