HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf, Department of Education Secretary Noe Ortega, Shippensburg University President Laurie Carter and Edinboro University senior Sam Bohen will hold a press conference today to discuss the proposed Nellie Bly Scholarship Program.

This program will help young Pennsylvanians get an affordable, world-class education at a PASSHE university.

The press conference is set to begin at 1 PM, and the live stream will be available above.