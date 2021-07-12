Governor Wolf to talk compensation with Penn State University athletes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf is set to join student-athletes at Penn State University Monday to celebrate the signing of Act 26, which allows collegiate athletes to profit off their own image and likeness.

Act 26 took effect when the budget was signed in June. On Monday, the Governor will discuss what it means with some of those who will benefit from this legislation.

For decades, the idea had been shrouded in controversy. Schools making millions of dollars using the images of athletes without compensating them through endorsements and sponsorships.

Under act 26, student-athletes can accept endorsements and monetize their celebrity status on personal time. It also requires that royalties be paid for team jersey sales and video games featuring the athletes. Any compensation cannot impact students athlete scholarships.

Several other states have already passed this into law. Following suit could ensure that Pennsylvania remains competitive in its goal of recruiting college athletes.

Monday’s discussion between the Governor, student-athletes and state lawmakers will take place at 11 a.m.

