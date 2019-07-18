Grant to aid rural healthcare

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A federal grant is being distributed in Pennsylvania to help healthcare in the state’s rural communities.

The Health Resources and Services Administration awarded a nearly $750,000 Rural Residency Planning and Development Program grant to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill on Thursday.

The grant is part of $20-million that is being distributed to help rural communities in 21 states.

The grant will allow physicians to train in those communities, with the hope they will ultimately practice in those areas.

“We know that clinicians who train in rural settings are more likely to continue to practice there after they complete their residencies,” said Dr. Luis Padilla, HRSA Associate Administrator for the Bureau of Health Workforce.

“Rural communities are more likely to have a shortage of health professionals. The rural residency grants are one more way HRSA is helping to expand the health workforce and increase access to quality healthcare for these communities.”

One in four Pennsylvanians lives in a rural community.