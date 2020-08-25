Green New Deal? Wolf calls for legalizing recreational marijuana to cure Covid-ravaged economy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf laid out what he’s calling his fall agenda and it involves bold proposals to offset the economic impact of a pandemic.

“We all have a billion dollars in CARES Act funding that’s being held in reserve,” Wolf said in a Tuesday morning press conference of the federal money he and the legislature have yet to dole out.

Wolf’s pandemic wish list includes money for front-line workers, PPE, and for parents who have a difficult juggling act with kids, work, and a virus.

“From now on, commonwealth employees are gonna have six weeks of paid parental leave,” Wolf said while announcing that he hopes to negotiate a similar benefit for all workers.

Wolf made his most aggressive call yet for the legalization of recreational marijuana. He insists that tax revenues from pot would offer relief to an economy ravaged by Covid. The budget hole has been estimated between $3 and $4 billion.

He was reminded that the GOP-controlled legislature has not had the munchies for recreational marijuana legalization in the past.

“My hope is with the pandemic — and the hit we’ve taken to revenues — that there might be a little more interest in it,” Wolf said.

Within minutes of his press conference it was clear there is little interest among GOP lawmakers.

“When you punch someone in the face repeatedly over the past several months, ignore them, lecture them every five seconds, what do you expect your response to be?” asked Representative Seth Grove (R-York). Republicans have bitterly complained for months, even sued, arguing that Wolf has been acting unilaterally in dealing with the pandemic and cutting the legislature out of the process.

Grove says before giving more paid leave time to state workers he wants to know what they’ve doing during the crisis. He said he has formally asked for an accounting of the government complement and says he’s been stonewalled by the governor’s office.

“How many state employees have been getting paid without doing any work whatsoever over the past few months? We have yet to have any of those answers. State employees have great perks, vacation days, sick days already. How much more do they need?” Grove asked.

Wolf also would like grants and forgivable loans for bars and restaurants which have been especially hard hit due to closures and Covid-related restrictions on hours and seating.

“We can also help by offering short-term, alcohol cost reductions in Pennsylvania. We can do that,” Wolf said in asking the legislature to act with urgency on his proposals.

But Grove quickly countered the request.

“Bars and restaurants are hurt because of him (Wolf) and the data never warranted them being closed in the first place,” Grove said.

There’s a billion dollars to spend. And a big fight looming over how to spend it.

“His entire fall agenda is asking the General Assembly to bail out his bad decisions,” Grove said of Wolf.

Wolf countered of legislative Republicans, “they’ve been focused on ignoring the public health crisis or trashing me.”

At an unrelated afternoon press conference, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said she understands why Governor Wolf wants to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana and understand the economic pressures behind the proposal.

But she stopped short of endorsing the use of recreational marijuana.

