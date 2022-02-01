Groundhog Day 2022: Here’s how to watch from home

The livestream will begin around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As Bill Murray once said, “Well, it’s Groundhog Day…again,” but you don’t have to risk being snowed in at a Punxsutawney bed and breakfast this year.

We’re leaving the cold weather to Joe Murgo and Jordan Tracy who will be at Gobbler’s Knob live on February 2 for WTAJ’s “Groundhog Day: Out of the Shadows,” meaning you can stay toasty warm in your pajamas at home.

Last year, The Inner Circle had to close off Gobbler’s Knob to protect Punxsutawney Phil from COVID-19. This year though, Phil is all vaxxed up and ready to predict the coming of spring for the masses not only at the Knob but for everyone at home.

In 2021, Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. It marked the 106th time that Phil saw his shadow since the tradition began in 1886. With the reason snap of arctic cold to come through the northeast United States, most are anxious to see warmer days.

Does Phil feel lucky?

Tune in on-air and online right here Wednesday, February 2, at 7 a.m. as we find out live from Gobblers Knob.

Be sure to check out the video above to see how you can get a personal message from Punxsutawney Phil on Cameo