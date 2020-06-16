Group protects Columbus statue in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM0 — As statues of Christopher Columbus come down in some cities, one in Philadelphia has community protection.

Dozens have gathered around the Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza to prevent anyone from defacing or toppling it over. They began their watch this weekend — some with guns and baseball bats — and reject the views of some protesters, that Columbus killed and raped native Americans.

The city has said it has no plans to remove the statue, but — in a tweet — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said the group only brings more danger to themselves and the city.