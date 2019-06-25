Group wants driver licenses for people without immigration status

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A group that gathered at the state Capitol on Monday is pushing for legislation that would allow Pennsylvania driver’s licenses for people who have no immigration status.

The Driving Pennsylvania Forward Coalition said an estimated 150,000 to 200,000 people in Pennsylvanian lack access to basic supports, including a driver’s license, and are subject to family separation through detention and deportation.

The group said a standard issue driver’s license is a basic need that Pennsylvania can provide for the safety and security of communities across the state.

The coalition brought children of parents who work in agriculture.

“I don’t think it is fair for people not to have the same opportunities to move around the city without having the fear of police, not to mention the high risk of being detained and brought to ICE,” said Leo, a college student.

The Driving Pennsylvania Forward Coalition is advocating for families to be able to access a standard-issue ID and driver’s license with the use of a federal tax ID number.