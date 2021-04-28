Groups look to keep Pennsylvania casinos smoke-free

Casinos in Pennsylvania along with many others nationwide have gone smoke-free during the pandemic and some want it to remain that way.

The Commonwealth imposed a temporary smoking ban at casinos to curb the spread of COVID-19. Before the pandemic, Pennsylvania Law required casinos to make half of their gaming areas smoke-free.

On Wednesday, anti-smoking groups held a zoom call about keeping those bans in place permanently or at the very least, having casinos survey their customers about it.

Cynthia Hallett, President and CEO of Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights, said, “It may be perhaps a fear of finding out that their players would like smoke-free, but we would encourage them to do it because I think half the battle is reality versus perception in finding out what people really want.”