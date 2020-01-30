Groups offer $9,000 reward in killings of 3 Pennsylvania elk

MEDIX, Pa. (WHTM) – Wildlife conservation organizations are offering a reward of up to $9,000 for information that leads to arrest in the illegal killings of three elk, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said.

A cow and two bulls were all found Nov. 28 in the same area along the Quehanna Highway near Medix, in Elk County. The animals were shot with a small-caliber firearm.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its local chapters in Pennsylvania are offering a $5,000 reward. The Keystone Elk Country Alliance and its local chapters are offering $4,000.

Two people are offering $100 each toward the reward, bringing the total to $9,200.

Anyone with information should call the Northcentral Region Office at 570-398-4744 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.