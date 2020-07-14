Harrisburg and state police looking for wanted man

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg City and state police are asking for public assistance in finding Timothy Harman, who is wanted on a 2003 warrant for aggravated indecent assault of a child and corruption of minors.

Harman evaded parole supervision the same year and could have fled to Georgia or California.

Police are asking if have information on Harman, call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. A tip leading to his arrest could be upwards of $2,000.

