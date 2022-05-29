MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- A man from Harrisburg is dead after being hit by three vehicles in Columbia County.

According to Police paperwork, the victim, Julio Cesar Perez was traveling in the car with his husband Andres Garcia Arce when they got into a fight.

Police say as the fight continued, Garcia Arce began to accelerate, before driving off the roadway into the center median.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

After crashing the car, Garcia Arce reportedly began to assault Perez while still inside the vehicle. In an attempt to get away, Perez exited the vehicle followed by his husband who continued to strike him.

Paperwork from State Police claims that after Perez had retreated back onto the Eastbound lane of I-80 he was struck by a Utility trailer and two other vehicles.

Perez was pronounced dead on the scene by the Columbia County Corner.

Andres Garcia Arce is being charged with Aggravated Assault, Involuntary Manslaughter, and Reckless Endangering a Person by the Office of the Columbia County District Attorney.