Harrisburg organization focuses on providing networking opportunities for minority-owned businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — David and Marcia Perry Dix formed an effort to provide networking opportunities for black businesses to connect with majority-owned firms.

David Dix says the pandemic was tough on most small businesses, he adds, black-owned really struggled.

“They were not successful in getting stimulus relief,” Dix said. “And many black business owners, don’t have relationships with banks.”

Dix says he and his wife founded the Pa Chamber for Black Owned Business. He says they will have access to statewide and regional chambers of commerce and their business registries. All the while, they are building relationships with lending institutions across Pennsylvania, so its members have access to funding

Chuck Sanders ran a successful mortgage business in Pittsburgh before he was bought out. He says the timing of this new effort couldn’t be better.

“A lot of black business owners are building relationships at the country club or the golf course,” Sanders said. “That is where relationships are made and deals get done.”

Dix says they should be up and running in the next several weeks. Membership is free thanks to corporate partners covering the costs.