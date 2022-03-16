HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State Rep. Andrew Lewis announced Wednesday that the 2021-22 Legislative Session will be his last representing the 105th District in the House of Representatives.

Lewis’ announcement comes after the State Supreme Court ruled in favor of the General Assembly maps.

“Because of changes with the legislative districts, I do not intend to seek re-election to my seat. The changes implemented by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission are detrimental to my community and the ones surrounding it,” Lewis said. “I’m not concerned about my own future, but I am mindful that my friends and neighbors are having their voice diluted in the House.”

Lewis was first elected to the seat in 2018 representing communities including West Hanover, Lower Paxton, and South Hanover townships

“The COVID-19 pandemic and response to it highlighted deficiencies in our state government. Nearly 500 regulations were paused for more than a year during the pandemic, which told me the Commonwealth likely didn’t need most of them in the first place. I sponsored legislation to ensure those regulations are evaluated to assess if they can be permanently eliminated, and that work is now underway thanks to the new law,” Lewis said.

“Throughout my brief time in office, I always kept it at the forefront of my mind that government works for the people, not the other way around — and the people I represent are therefore my bosses. I’ve done my best to always remember that and to stay as accessible and helpful to my constituents as humanly possible. I hope this was always evident, and I hope there were moments when I made our district proud,” Lewis said.

Lewis’ final day in office will be Nov. 30, 2022.