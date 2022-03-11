HATBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — Bee stings are rarely fatal as about 60 Americans die from bee stings each year. Sadly, a Pennsylvania police officer faces that grim diagnosis.

Officer Ryan Allen is a K-9 handler with the Hatboro Police Department in Montgomery County. Last October, Allen suffered a heart attack and brain injuries from a bee sting. Five months later, his medical team told his wife he is not expected to recover.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

A gofundme page has been set up to help cover his medical bills, hospice care, and funeral costs. You can find the link to it here.