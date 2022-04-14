(WHTM) — Easter is a few short days away and Treasurer Stacy Garrity is urging Pennsylvanians to “hop to it” and search through the more than $4 billion worth of unclaimed property being safeguarded by the Treasury.

“Searching for unclaimed property is like the ultimate Easter egg hunt,” Garrity said. “It is so simple to search for money that’s owed to you, a loved one, or a friend. With about one in ten Pennsylvanians owed unclaimed property, chances are pretty good that you’ll find something.”

Unclaimed property can include things like dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, forgotten stocks, insurance policies, and tangible items like the contents of abandoned safes.

Plus, there is more than $10 million owed to Pennsylvanians with the words Easter, bunny, rabbit, egg, chick, chocolate, hop, candy, or basket in their name or business name.

The average unclaimed property claim is worth about $1,500. Last year, the Treasury returned more than $135 million of unclaimed property to Pennsylvanians. Search through the database, here.