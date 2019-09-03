Head-on crash near Pittsburgh kills 2, injures 1

PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) – Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a head-on collision near Pittsburgh claimed the lives of two people and injured a third.

Allegheny County emergency dispatchers say the crash was reported just after 5 p.m. Sunday in Penn Hills.

Chief Howard Burton of the Penn Hills police department says one of the two vehicles was apparently trying to pass a third car in a no-passing area.

Burton says two people in one car were killed and a third person in the other car had injuries not deemed life-threatening. He says the driver of the third car was uninjured and was a witness.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately available. Police said it wasn’t immediately known if they were wearing seat belts or whether drugs or alcohol might have been involved.

