Health Sec. Levine emphasizes smart individual choices to prevent additional wave of Covid-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine offered the latest update on coronavirus in Pennsylvania on Monday, providing new statistics and addressing protocols.

The biggest point the health secretary hammered home was the personal choices that Pennsylvanians make and how we can help lower the spread of Covid-19.

Levine said we must all discern, personally, to stay or leave areas where there is a possibility for exposure, and to weigh those risks.

“What’s most important for Pennsylvanians to know right now is that in order to go about their routines, we need to make important choices to lower our risk,” she said. “We have to adapt our activities to protect against Covid-19 and make the choice to not do some of those activities if they’re not safe.

That means, please go for a walk, go hiking, enjoy state parks, but take your mask just like you take your sunscreen. Think about yourself. Think about your family. Think about your community and others, and make those smart choices.”

Pennsylvania has seen a recent uptick — 14.4% increase statewide — in cases over the past week, which could be a cause for concern. Levine noted that much of those increases are due to a universal testing policy the state has implemented throughout longterm care facilities.

Despite the recent spike, Pennsylvania saw one of its lower daily increases at 328 new cases on Monday.

Levine noted that there is no plan to roll counties back to prior phases despite increased case counts. The entire state has been in the green phase of Governor Tom Wolf’s reopening plan since June, although some areas like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh have tailored individual restrictions in place.

“We are looking at all of our case counts very carefully throughout the state,” Levine said. “We do not plan at this time to use those dramatic statewide types of measures the, [like] the red, yellow and green schema, but we’re going to watch them very carefully.

“We strongly support the targeted mitigation effort that was implemented by Allegheny County, and we’ll be considering the data every day.”

The health secretary also provided statistics, noting that of the people who have had Covid-19, 77% of them have recovered. She also says the amount of patients requiring ventilators has gone down due to a change in medical practice.