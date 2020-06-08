Health Secretary Levine announces new changes in coronavirus efforts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced on Monday several new measures the state is implementing to assist in the ongoing efforts against coronavirus.

Levine began the press conference by offering the latest figures in Pennsylvania. She said that 71% of people who were tested positive for Covid-19 have now recovered, 56% for long-term care facility residents, and 78% for employees in those facilities.

She also addressed the 20 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), which began surfacing in the commonwealth several weeks ago. Levine says that 14 cases are currently under investigation and that age ranges for children tested positive are from 10 months to 18 years, with 9 and a half years as the median.

In addition to update coronavirus figures, Levine noted three substantial changes Pennsylvnia is making.

The first is a dashboard that houses all of the state’s data in one area: Information on the county/zip code level, demographic data for cases and deaths, hospital preparedness, testing info, and even reopening status for counties.

A page dedicated to skilled nursing and longterm care facilities has also been created. The page includes information like reports of facilities by county, a list of cases by facility, and figures displaying case count changes.

The second change is a universal mandate on nursing homes statewide to have universal testing in place.

Lastly, Levine says Pennsylvania has chosen PHMC as its new vendor for health care emergency preparedness efforts. The partnership begins on July 8. She says the company will help the commonwealth move forward for this current health crisis and prepare for possible ones in the future.