Hearing examines impact of stormwater management fees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Lawmakers held a hearing on Wednesday to examine the impact of new stormwater management fees on Pennsylvania communities.

The fees are being imposed due to municipalities having to meet new Clean Water Act requirements from the EPA, including stormwater requirements. Those include things like having erosion and sediment controls and prohibiting non-stormwater discharges.

House members of the Environmental Resources and Energy and House Local Government committees held the joint hearing. House Bill 781 would allow some counties to use funds from the impact fee on natural gas drillers.

“House Bill 781 would allow these counties to use some of the future impact funds to offset the very expensive and currently unfunded federal mandate,” said Rep. Karen Boback, the sponsor of the bill.

House Bill 781 is currently before the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.