Commuted lifer to get hearing in old theft case

MEDIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A hearing is set Monday for a man rearrested hours after his life sentence was commuted. David Sheppard served 25 years in prison for his role in robbery and murder.

Gov. Tom Wolf commuted Sheppard’s sentence Thursday. Delaware County prosecutors then charged him for not showing up in court in 1992 for a shoplifting case.

Sheppard’s case is gaining national attention Kim Kardashian West has weighed in.

It’s imperative that the judge corrects this wrong on Monday so he can regain the freedom he so rightfully deserves — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 6, 2019

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Sheppard was a lookout during a robbery 27 years ago. During that robbery, his accomplice shot and killed a man.

Prosecutors say sending Sheppard to jail isn’t really about the shoplifting, it’s more about giving the shooting victim’s family rights. Prosecutors say state officials and the pardons board did not notify the victim’s family that he was seeking to have his sentence commuted.

Kardashian West tweeted, “This is sheer abuse of prosecutorial authority on the part of the district attorney’s office and a shameful waste of public resources.” She went on to say, “It’s imperative that the judge corrects this wrong on Monday so he can regain the freedom he so rightfully deserves.”

David Sheppard should have been reunited with his family, but he remains in custody and must appear in court on Monday in Delaware County — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 6, 2019

Sheppard’s hearing is in Media, at the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas, at 2 p.m.

