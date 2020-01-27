Hearing to discuss the implementation of the 2019 election reforms

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lawmakers will gather at the state Capitol in an effort to get ahead of the 2020 election process.

Changes to the voting system were made last year and all parties are hoping to prepare now to ensure a smooth election day this fall.

State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) made the request that a hearing be held Monday.

The Senate Majority Policy Committee will discuss the implementation of a series of landmark election reforms the General Assembly approved in 2019.

A very high election turnout is expected across the state and the goal of the hearing is to make sure everyone will be on the same page come election day.

Among the changes voters can expect are more options for absentee balloting as well as extending registration deadlines.

$90 million was given to help counties pay for new voting machines which are now required to leave a paper trail.

The hearing will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Room 8E-B of the East Wing in the Capitol Complex.