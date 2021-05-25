Heartbeat Bill plus two other pro-life bills passed in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Efforts to update Pennsylvania’s abortion law made the first step forward on Tuesday, May 25 with the passing of three pro-life bills.

Under the leadership of State Representative Kathy Rapp (R-Warren), the PA House Health Committee passed the Heartbeat Bill (House Bill 904), the Unborn Child Dignity Act (House Bill 118) and the Down Syndrome Protection Act (House Bill 1500).

“Each of these pro-life bills helps to recognize the humanity of the unborn child,” Alexis Stefani, Communications and Policy Officer for Pennsylvania Family Institute, said.

The Heartbeat Bill would prohibit any abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The current state law permits abortion as far as six months or 24 weeks in pregnancy. Under the new law, a physician would have to determine if a fetal heartbeat is present before performing an abortion.

At the moment, the Heartbeat Bill has over 50 co-sponsors in the PA House of Representatives. Tuesday’s vote by the committee is the first time the Heartbeat Bill has advanced in Pennsylvania.

“It’s far past time for Pennsylvania to improve our laws on abortion,” retired Judge Cheryl Allen with Pennsylvania Family Institute said. “Our state still allows abortion up to six months in pregnancy and selective abortions for a diagnosis of Down syndrome. This must change.”

The Down Syndrome Protection Act would protect an unborn child from being aborted due to a prenatal diagnosis of possible Down syndrome.

The Unborn Child Dignity Act would require healthcare facilities to provide parents the option of burial or cremation after the death of the unborn child rather than be treated as “medical hazardous waste,” according to the Pennsylvania Family Institute.

“Doctors and medical professionals are pressuring families to abort their baby under a diagnosis of Down syndrome,” Stefani said. “This eugenics practice of aborting babies because they may have a disability needs to end here in Pennsylvania.”