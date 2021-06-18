Help curb teen traffic fatalities during the ‘100 deadliest days’ of summer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — When you think of summer you may think of sunny days and good times, but did you know it’s also considered by some to be the ‘100 deadliest days’ of the year?

Traffic safety officials coined the term after data revealed a nearly 21% spike in teen traffic fatalities during the summer months. Across the country, an estimated 1,200 young people could die on our streets this summer.

It’s a devastating trend, and to curb those fatalities, Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) are partnering with The National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF) to spread awareness against distracted driving to drowsy driving.

Death rates are simply due in large part because “Young people are out and driving more during the summer,” SADD says. “Distraction is a big issue, especially teens driving with other teens in the car.”

Speeding and impaired driving are also key factors in teen crashes.

In Pennsylvania, young drivers are the cause of nearly a third of all Pennsylvania car crashes in which a stationary object is struck by a vehicle according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

So what can you do?

Wwell, “Parents play a key role in keeping their young drivers safe,” SADD says. “Parents should sit down and have a talk with their teen driver — set ground rules and establish penalties.”

The group also says parents should model good driving behavior long before their teens get their driver’s licenses. “Kids see and watch what we adults do, including how we drive.”

The campaign will feature different safe driving messages on its social media pages every day. You can click here for more information.