Legislation aims to reverse decline in fire, EMS volunteers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania lawmaker will unveil a package of bills to address the dwindling number of volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel.

Currently, when someone calls 911 and needs an emergency response, they’ll receive it as quickly as possible, but the fear is that we aren’t far from a crisis.

State Rep. Steve Barrar (R-Chester/Delaware), chairman of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, will introduce legislation known as the Helpers and Heroes plan.

There’s growing concern that the number of volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel could get so low in the near future that the public would not be able to count on emergency responders showing up if they call 911.

The event will be held in Soldier’s Grove, across from the Capitol fountain, at 11 a.m.