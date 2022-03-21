(Stacker) – The 2019 median household income in the U.S. was $68,703, up 6.8% from 2018. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to discover which counties in your state rake in the most cash.

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five counties with the highest median household income in the country can all be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

#50. Mifflin County

– Median household income: $50,219

— 18.7% below state median, 20.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

— #2,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

— #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#49. Warren County

– Median household income: $50,250

— 18.6% below state median, 20.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.3%

— #2,084 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

— #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#48. Crawford County

– Median household income: $50,304

— 18.5% below state median, 20.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.6%

— #2,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

— #1,773 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#47. Bedford County

– Median household income: $50,509

— 18.2% below state median, 19.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

— #2,111 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

— #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#46. Columbia County

– Median household income: $50,550

— 18.1% below state median, 19.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

— #1,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

— #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#45. Mercer County

– Median household income: $50,696

— 17.9% below state median, 19.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.5%

— #1,655 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

— #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#44. Clinton County

– Median household income: $50,923

— 17.5% below state median, 19.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

— #1,579 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

— #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#43. Tioga County

– Median household income: $51,324

— 16.9% below state median, 18.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.8%

— #1,810 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

— #1,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#42. Armstrong County

– Median household income: $51,410

— 16.7% below state median, 18.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.8%

— #1,602 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

— #1,773 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#41. Erie County

– Median household income: $51,529

— 16.5% below state median, 18.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.5%

— #1,316 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

— #1,341 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#40. Huntingdon County

– Median household income: $51,678

— 16.3% below state median, 17.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

— #1,783 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

— #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#39. Schuylkill County

– Median household income: $52,280

— 15.3% below state median, 16.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

— #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

— #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#38. Bradford County

– Median household income: $52,358

— 15.2% below state median, 16.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.6%

— #1,451 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

— #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#37. Lackawanna County

– Median household income: $52,821

— 14.5% below state median, 15.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.7%

— #1,146 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

— #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#36. Elk County

– Median household income: $53,440

— 13.4% below state median, 15.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.1%

— #1,372 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

— #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#35. Luzerne County

– Median household income: $53,473

— 13.4% below state median, 14.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

— #1,193 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

— #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#34. Fulton County

– Median household income: $53,476

— 13.4% below state median, 14.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.8%

— #1,988 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%

— #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#33. Juniata County

– Median household income: $53,879

— 12.7% below state median, 14.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.1%

— #1,372 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%

— #2,374 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#32. Lycoming County

– Median household income: $54,241

— 12.2% below state median, 13.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.5%

— #1,316 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

— #1,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#31. Greene County

– Median household income: $54,776

— 11.3% below state median, 12.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.1%

— #1,094 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

— #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#30. Susquehanna County

– Median household income: $54,966

— 11.0% below state median, 12.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.0%

— #1,097 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

— #2,167 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#29. Wayne County

– Median household income: $56,096

— 9.1% below state median, 10.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.3%

— #1,207 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

— #2,175 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#28. Carbon County

– Median household income: $57,006

— 7.7% below state median, 9.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.7%

— #1,141 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

— #2,072 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#27. Beaver County

– Median household income: $57,807

— 6.4% below state median, 8.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.7%

— #772 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

— #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#26. Montour County

– Median household income: $58,333

— 5.5% below state median, 7.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 25.0%

— #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

— #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#25. Snyder County

– Median household income: $58,997

— 4.4% below state median, 6.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.6%

— #1,312 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%

— #2,677 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#24. Union County

– Median household income: $59,399

— 3.8% below state median, 5.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 25.5%

— #698 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

— #2,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#23. Wyoming County

– Median household income: $59,415

— 3.8% below state median, 5.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.2%

— #812 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

— #2,479 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#22. Lebanon County

– Median household income: $60,281

— 2.4% below state median, 4.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.9%

— #969 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

— #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#21. Centre County

– Median household income: $60,403

— 2.2% below state median, 3.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 28.4%

— #487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

— #1,432 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#20. Westmoreland County

– Median household income: $60,471

— 2.1% below state median, 3.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 26.6%

— #613 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

— #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#19. Dauphin County

– Median household income: $60,715

— 1.7% below state median, 3.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 25.7%

— #679 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

— #2,167 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#18. Allegheny County

– Median household income: $61,043

— 1.1% below state median, 2.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 28.8%

— #466 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

— #1,713 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#17. Franklin County

– Median household income: $63,379

— 2.6% above state median, 0.9% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.8%

— #767 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%

— #2,742 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#16. Washington County

– Median household income: $63,543

— 2.9% above state median, 1.1% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 29.7%

— #429 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

— #2,252 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#15. Perry County

– Median household income: $63,718

— 3.2% above state median, 1.4% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 26.0%

— #660 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

— #2,479 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#14. Berks County

– Median household income: $63,728

— 3.2% above state median, 1.4% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 28.7%

— #474 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

— #2,336 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#13. Lehigh County

– Median household income: $63,897

— 3.5% above state median, 1.7% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 29.4%

— #448 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

— #2,439 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#12. Monroe County

– Median household income: $63,934

— 3.5% above state median, 1.7% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 28.0%

— #516 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.3%

— #2,502 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#11. Pike County

– Median household income: $65,928

— 6.8% above state median, 4.9% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 29.6%

— #434 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%

— #2,624 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#10. Lancaster County

– Median household income: $66,056

— 7.0% above state median, 5.1% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 27.9%

— #521 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%

— #2,742 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#9. York County

– Median household income: $66,457

— 7.6% above state median, 5.8% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 28.8%

— #466 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

— #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#8. Adams County

– Median household income: $67,253

— 8.9% above state median, 7.0% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 28.3%

— #494 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%

— #2,948 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#7. Northampton County

– Median household income: $70,471

— 14.1% above state median, 12.1% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 32.4%

— #316 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%

— #2,828 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#6. Butler County

– Median household income: $70,668

— 14.5% above state median, 12.5% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 33.8%

— #275 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

— #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#5. Cumberland County

– Median household income: $71,269

— 15.4% above state median, 13.4% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 32.3%

— #320 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.9%

— #2,957 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#4. Delaware County

– Median household income: $74,477

— 20.6% above state median, 18.5% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 37.3%

— #196 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

— #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#3. Bucks County

– Median household income: $89,139

— 44.4% above state median, 41.8% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 44.5%

— #77 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.6%

— #2,989 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#2. Montgomery County

– Median household income: $91,546

— 48.3% above state median, 45.7% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 45.8%

— #64 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.4%

— #3,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#1. Chester County

– Median household income: $100,214

— 62.3% above state median, 59.5% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 50.1%

— #38 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.9%

— #3,043 highest rate among all counties nationwide