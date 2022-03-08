(Stacker) – The Ashmolean Museum, founded in 1683 at the University of Oxford, stands as the first public museum in the world. The gallery was started when its founder, Elias Ashmole, in 1677 donated his private collection to the university. Much of that original collection is still on display, including a crystal ball, several kidney stones, and preserved, exotic animals.

By creating the museum, Ashmole sought to do what all museum curators have worked for since: to create a space where people could be inspired and educated by artifacts and art from the world around them. Specialty museums are particularly focused, diving deep into highly specific subject matters, from seashells to ventriloquism.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest specialty museums in Pennsylvania on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to see what unique museums are in your own home state.

30. Moravian Pottery and Tile Works

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215 reviews)

Address: 130 E Swamp Rd, Doylestown, PA 18901-2451

29. Lincoln Highway Experience

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

Address: 3435 State Route 30 E, Latrobe, PA 15650-2696

28. The Franklin Institute

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,112 reviews)

Address: 222 N 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-1115

27. Erie Maritime Museum

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)

Address: 150 E Front St, Erie, PA 16507-1594

26. Mauch Chunk Museum & Cultural Center

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

Address: 41 W Broadway, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-1931

25. Brandywine River Museum of Art

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (802 reviews)

Address: 1 Hoffman Mill Rd, Chadds Ford, PA 19317-9773

24. Wayne County Historical Society Museum

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

Address: 810 Main St, Honesdale, PA 18431-1847

23. Mid-Atlantic Air Museum

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

Address: 11 Museum Rd, Reading, PA 19605-9407

22. Bill’s Old Bike Barn

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (136 reviews)

Address: 7145 Columbia Blvd, Bloomsburg, PA 17815-8635

21. The Old Jail

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

Address: 175 E King St, Chambersburg, PA 17201-1806

20. The Electric City Trolley Station and Museum

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (218 reviews)

Address: 300 Cliff St, Scranton, PA 18503-1908

19. Parry Mansion

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

Address: 45 South Main Street, New Hope, PA 18938

18. Hershey’s Chocolate World

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (339 reviews)

Address: 101 Chocolate World Drive, Hershey, PA 17033-2005

17. Biblical Tabernacle Reproduction

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)

Address: 2209 Millstream Rd Mennonite Information Center, Lancaster, PA 17602-1429

16. National Toy Train Museum

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (223 reviews)

Address: 300 Paradise Ln, Strasburg, PA 17572-9537

15. Merchants Square Model Train Exhibit

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

Address: Merchants Square Mall 1901 South 12th St, Allentown, PA 18103

14. Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,082 reviews)

Address: 300 Gap Rd PA Route 741, Ronks, PA 17572-9567

13. Randyland

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (371 reviews)

Address: 1501 Arch St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212-4028

12. Pennsylvania Trolley Museum

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170 reviews)

Address: 1 Museum Rd, Washington, PA 15301-6133

11. Ephrata Cloister

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (355 reviews)

Address: 632 W Main St at the intersection of Rt. 272 and Rt. 322, Ephrata, PA 17522-1717

10. Choo Choo Barn

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (473 reviews)

Address: 226 Gap Rd Route 741 East, Strasburg, PA 17579-1478

9. Reading Public Museum

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (257 reviews)

Address: 500 Museum Rd, Reading, PA 19611-1425

8. Landis Valley Museum

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (337 reviews)

Address: 2451 Kissel Hill Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601-4809

7. America On Wheels Museum

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (358 reviews)

Address: 5 N Front St, Allentown, PA 18102-5303

6. Bicycle Heaven

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (856 reviews)

Address: 1800 Preble & Columbus Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15233

5. American Helicopter Museum and Educational Center

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

Address: 1220 American Blvd, West Chester, PA 19380-3445

4. AACA Museum, Inc.

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (806 reviews)

Address: 161 Museum Dr, Hershey, PA 17033-2462

3. Duquesne Incline

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,216 reviews)

Address: 1197 W Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1003

2. Steamtown National Historic Site

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (866 reviews)

Address: 350 Cliff St, Scranton, PA 18503

1. The Hershey Story Museum