(Stacker) – The Ashmolean Museum, founded in 1683 at the University of Oxford, stands as the first public museum in the world. The gallery was started when its founder, Elias Ashmole, in 1677 donated his private collection to the university. Much of that original collection is still on display, including a crystal ball, several kidney stones, and preserved, exotic animals.
By creating the museum, Ashmole sought to do what all museum curators have worked for since: to create a space where people could be inspired and educated by artifacts and art from the world around them. Specialty museums are particularly focused, diving deep into highly specific subject matters, from seashells to ventriloquism.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest specialty museums in Pennsylvania on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to see what unique museums are in your own home state.
30. Moravian Pottery and Tile Works
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215 reviews)
- Address: 130 E Swamp Rd, Doylestown, PA 18901-2451
29. Lincoln Highway Experience
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Address: 3435 State Route 30 E, Latrobe, PA 15650-2696
28. The Franklin Institute
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,112 reviews)
- Address: 222 N 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-1115
27. Erie Maritime Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)
- Address: 150 E Front St, Erie, PA 16507-1594
26. Mauch Chunk Museum & Cultural Center
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Address: 41 W Broadway, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-1931
25. Brandywine River Museum of Art
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (802 reviews)
- Address: 1 Hoffman Mill Rd, Chadds Ford, PA 19317-9773
24. Wayne County Historical Society Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Address: 810 Main St, Honesdale, PA 18431-1847
23. Mid-Atlantic Air Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Address: 11 Museum Rd, Reading, PA 19605-9407
22. Bill’s Old Bike Barn
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Address: 7145 Columbia Blvd, Bloomsburg, PA 17815-8635
21. The Old Jail
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Address: 175 E King St, Chambersburg, PA 17201-1806
20. The Electric City Trolley Station and Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (218 reviews)
- Address: 300 Cliff St, Scranton, PA 18503-1908
19. Parry Mansion
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Address: 45 South Main Street, New Hope, PA 18938
18. Hershey’s Chocolate World
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (339 reviews)
- Address: 101 Chocolate World Drive, Hershey, PA 17033-2005
17. Biblical Tabernacle Reproduction
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)
- Address: 2209 Millstream Rd Mennonite Information Center, Lancaster, PA 17602-1429
16. National Toy Train Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (223 reviews)
- Address: 300 Paradise Ln, Strasburg, PA 17572-9537
15. Merchants Square Model Train Exhibit
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Address: Merchants Square Mall 1901 South 12th St, Allentown, PA 18103
14. Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,082 reviews)
- Address: 300 Gap Rd PA Route 741, Ronks, PA 17572-9567
13. Randyland
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (371 reviews)
- Address: 1501 Arch St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212-4028
12. Pennsylvania Trolley Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170 reviews)
- Address: 1 Museum Rd, Washington, PA 15301-6133
11. Ephrata Cloister
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (355 reviews)
- Address: 632 W Main St at the intersection of Rt. 272 and Rt. 322, Ephrata, PA 17522-1717
10. Choo Choo Barn
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (473 reviews)
- Address: 226 Gap Rd Route 741 East, Strasburg, PA 17579-1478
9. Reading Public Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (257 reviews)
- Address: 500 Museum Rd, Reading, PA 19611-1425
8. Landis Valley Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (337 reviews)
- Address: 2451 Kissel Hill Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601-4809
7. America On Wheels Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (358 reviews)
- Address: 5 N Front St, Allentown, PA 18102-5303
6. Bicycle Heaven
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (856 reviews)
- Address: 1800 Preble & Columbus Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15233
5. American Helicopter Museum and Educational Center
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Address: 1220 American Blvd, West Chester, PA 19380-3445
4. AACA Museum, Inc.
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (806 reviews)
- Address: 161 Museum Dr, Hershey, PA 17033-2462
3. Duquesne Incline
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,216 reviews)
- Address: 1197 W Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1003
2. Steamtown National Historic Site
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (866 reviews)
- Address: 350 Cliff St, Scranton, PA 18503
1. The Hershey Story Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,735 reviews)
- Address: 63 W Chocolate Ave, Hershey, PA 17033-1502
