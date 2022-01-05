Historic roller coaster in western Pa. destroyed in fire

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Pa (WHTM) — A demolition mishap set a roller coaster on fire in western Pennsylvania.

The fire happened at Conneaut Lake Park in Crawford County, where the Blue Streak roller coaster stood since the 1930s.

The park’s owner was dismantling the coaster and setting debris on fire in a controlled burn. Investigators say winds spread the flames to the coaster. Residents considered the coaster a historic piece of the park, and part of their childhood.

“I was very surprised that there is a fire. I didn’t even know they are tearing down the Blue Streak and doing a controlled burn. It’s a shame that it’s getting out of control,” resident Spencer Boyd said.

“I think it’s terrible. I think it was an American treasure. It’s sad but it is his park so what are you going to do,” Conneaut Lake Resident Ed Fabin said.