HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has released gaming revenue figures for April of 2022.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board oversees all aspects of gambling across the Commonwealth, which includes 16 land-based casinos, various online casinos, retail, online sports wagering, and video gaming terminals.

All forms of gaming (including fantasy contests) generated $461,624,617 in revenue last month, which was a 14% increase compared to last year’s April.

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarters. Sign up here.

The primary sources of revenue for the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gambling, sports betting, fantasy contests, and video gaming terminals.

Pennsylvania sports wagering saw a 28.03% increase in revenue when compared to April of 2021. Internet slots and internet poker also saw 22.51% and 22.76% increases respectively.

Casinos and other forms of regulated gaming are expected to generate over $2 billion in tax revenue during the 2021/2022 fiscal year. Hollywood Casino at Penn National in Dauphin County had the most revenue in the state with $65 million.