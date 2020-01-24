Homemade pipe bombs raise concerns in Pennsylvania town

THORNDALE, Pa. (AP) – Two pipe bombs are raising concerns in a southeastern Pennsylvania community.

Caln Township police say a postal worker found an undetonated pipe bomb at 14th Avenue and Olive Street on Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Bomb Squad removed the device. Police say a person on Wednesday reported hearing an explosion and officers found a device was detonated near a railroad trestle. The location is about half a mile from where the first device was found.

No one was injured. Police say the devices appear homemade. Officers are urging the public not to handle any suspicious devices.