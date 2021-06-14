Hometown Hero: Special Olympics Pennsylvania

(WHTM) — Monday’s hometown hero is Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

Nearly 500 athletes trained and competed remotely over the past 10 weeks for the Fitness Heptathlon Competition.

Special Olympics Pennsylvania is celebrating the athlete’s success for the next two weeks through special virtual outreach opportunities on their social media sites. At the end of the two weeks, there will be a virtual awards ceremony.

“It really is a way to get them up and moving and really showcase all of their abilities and show the world what they can do and that’s been hard not being in person to be able to do that so we wanted to still find a way for them to feel empowered,” Teresa Amaturo, Central Competition Director.

The virtual summer games over the next two weeks will feature opening and closing ceremonies, as well as a talk show with athlete interviews and games and more.