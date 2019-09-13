Horse and goose buds Waffles and Hemingway adopted together

NEW HOPE, Pa. (WHTM) – Waffles and Hemingway, the miniature horse and goose whose unlikely friendship went viral, have found a forever home.

The two animals were adopted this week from the Bucks County SPCA and now live together on a farm.

The SPCA said the pair are off to a good start.

“Hemingway made a splash in his new and bigger pool and he will even have a creek to play in. Waffles got right to work rolling in his grassy pasture,” the SPCA wrote on its Facebook page.

“We will miss them, but we couldn’t be happier for this special pair. They went home with wonderful adopters who are experienced with horses and have a variety of farm animals waiting to meet Waffles and Hemingway.”

Waffles and Hemingway were rescued in July and proved to be the best of friends, so much so that the SPCA said they had to be adopted together.

New owner Maddie told WFMZ-TV the pair have been having a wonderful time.

“I like it when I sort of have to let them figure out how to be a horse again,” she said. “That’s what I’m most excited about with him. I don’t think he knows he’s a horse. Maybe he thinks he’s a goose.”

