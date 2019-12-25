Horses help vets, first responders take reins against PTSD

PIPERSVILLE, Pa. – Edward Gilliard had years of traditional psychotherapy for his post-traumatic stress disorder, but it wasn’t until he worked with horses at Shamrock Reins that Gilliard found the serenity he had long sought, amid the camaraderie of other war vets who understood.

It’s a nonprofit, equine-assisted therapy ranch for military personnel, first responders, and their families in Pipersville, Bucks County.

