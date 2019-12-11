Hours-long standoff ends after State Trooper was shot

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A standoff, that lasted more than 12 hours, ended Wednesday morning in Tioga County, according to WBRE.

No word on the suspect’s condition following the conclusion of the standoff. WBRE was told the Deputy Coroner was on the scene overnight.

Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, State Troopers were called for a welfare check for a man who lives on Barney Hill Road.

Pennsylvania State Troopers went to go check on him and after announcing themselves and getting no response, they entered the home through an unlocked door. That’s when troopers say he opened fire.

One trooper was shot and was taken by helicopter to a local hospital and was treated for his injury. WBRE reports he did not need surgery and is in stable condition now.

Another trooper sustained a lower-body injury while trying to get away from the gunfire and was also treated for that injury. A third trooper was not hurt.

A woman who says she called police told Eyewitness News he is a shut-in with a history of mental illness. She also warned that he is wary of the government and is in possession of an extensive arsenal of weapons.

WBRE reports that the woman who says she called for the welfare check owns a local pizza place in town and says she was worried for his safety when he didn’t call for usual grocery deliveries over the past three weeks.

For more than 12 hours, a State Police Special Emergency Response Team and emergency crews hunkered in, with the mission of extracting the suspect with no more injuries.

