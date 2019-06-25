House approves bill to record use of anti-overdose drug

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state House of Representatives has approved legislation to help health care professionals identify patients who previously overdosed on opioids.

House Bill 1005 would require first responders and hospital staff to record the use of naloxone in the patient’s record in a state database. Naloxone reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

The bill’s author, Rep. Jim Cox (R-Berks/Lancaster), said if a doctor doesn’t know about a patient’s history with naloxone, they may not be able to provide the best care for the patient.

“We want doctors to have the information they need to correctly diagnose and treat people who abuse opioids,” Cox said in a statement. “This information can mean the difference between life and death.”

A 2014 Pennsylvania law created a state database to track opioid prescriptions. The use of naloxone would show up on a patient’s record in that database.

The bill is awaiting consideration in the state Senate.