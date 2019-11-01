House oversight committee releases Pennsylvania lobbying report

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The House Government Oversight Committee released their first report this week, a months-long investigation into Pennsylvania’s lobbyist disclosure laws.

The 42-page report scans how lobbyists keep a record of meals, gifts, and other spending meant to influence state government. ​

The report says current law allows lobbyists to easily obscure their spending. One main reason is that audits are kept confidential.

The committee recommends disclosing audits to the public.

“Keeping audit reports confidential serves little purpose and undermines compliance,” said Rep. Seth Grove (R-York), chair of the House Government Oversight Committee. ​

The report additionally recommends that lobbyists themselves fill expense reports rather than their organizations.

“The lobbyists’ ability to apportion expenditures for gifts, hospitality, transportation and lodging among their principals skews the public’s perception of the amount spent on public officials and employees,” Grove said.​