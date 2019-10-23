House votes for increase to first-responder loan program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state House of Representatives has unanimously passed legislation to increase the amount of money volunteer fire companies may borrow through a low-interest loan program.

House Bill 1816 has a 10% increase in loan limits through the Volunteer Loan Assistance Program, and the measure would annually increase all loan limits by the inflation rate from the previous year.

The program provides low-interest loans to volunteer fire companies and emergency medical services to purchase equipment and maintain and upgrade facilities.

State Rep. Tina Davis (D-Bucks) said the maximum limit on loans was last raised in 2013. She said organizations are spending too much time fundraising because the loan rates haven’t increased with inflation.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

