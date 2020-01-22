House votes to allow agency commercial records request fees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are advancing legislation to allow government agencies to charge extra for records that are intended to be used for commercial purposes.

The state House on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to send the proposal to the state Senate. It would apply to records intended to be resold and other revenue-raising purposes.

The fees would have to be reasonable and be approved by the Office of Open Records.

